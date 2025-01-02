Veeda Group rebrands as Veeda Lifesciences

Veeda Group has rebranded as Veeda Lifesciences, unveiling a new logo and brand identity. Its new brand name reflects the evolution from a generics-focused Contract Research Organization (CRO) to a drug development services enterprise for different modalities of drugs including generics and novel chemical and biological entities.

Veeda Lifesciences represents the brand that integrates Veeda Clinical Research, Health Data Specialists, and Bioneeds India showcasing research services across various stages of the drug development value chain from discovery and preclinical to late-phase development.

Veeda Lifesciences will operate through four strategic business units: clinical trials, healthy volunteer services, biopharma services, and preclinical & non-clinical testing services.

Founded in India in 2004, Veeda Lifesciences now operates out of 5 countries while conducting trials in 26 geographies. The strategic acquisition of Bioneeds in 2021 expanded Veeda into preclinical services.