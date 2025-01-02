CRIUS Lifesciences integrates NutrifyGenie AI in its project execution

CRIUS Lifesciences has integrated artificial intelligence (AI) into its project execution processes. By integrating the NutrifyGenie AI platform, CRIUS aims to encourage innovation, efficiency and faster production cycles.

NutrifyGenie AI has facilitated the end-to-end execution of a project. The technology automates ideation, product design, sourcing, and regulatory navigation. It also identifies the best manufacturing partner and manages the entire value chain.

Under the leadership of Subba Rao Chinni, a pharmacist and entrepreneur, CRIUS Lifesciences has demonstrated the potential of AI in nutraceutical manufacturing. He said, “We evaluated multiple AI platforms, and NutrifyGenie emerged as the ideal choice for its ability to handle the entire spectrum of project needs.” Rao added, “The integration of NutrifyGenie AI has allowed us to focus on our core competency—producing world-class products—while the AI streamlines complex processes like formulation and regulatory alignment.”

Research indicates that CMOs using AI can achieve up to 50 per cent optimisation in processes, reducing production time, waste, and costs.