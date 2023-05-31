ValGenesis, Life Science Consulting partner to provide technical and regulatory support for life sciences companies in North America, Europe, and Asia

ValGenesis and Life Science Consulting have partnered to provide digital validation solutions to enhance compliance and quality across life sciences disciplines such as production, quality control and assurance, information technology, and research and development (R&D).

Life Science Consulting is a CONVAL Group company with industry experience and success stories in deployment of eQMS and eBR, computer system validation for enterprise systems like ERP, MES, LIMS, DMS, laboratory systems (CDS, SDMS, HPLC, etc.), BMS, track and trace, infrastructure and network qualification, data integrity compliance, equipment qualification, and auditing services.

ValGenesis’ platform, which includes its flagship VLMS offering, helps life sciences companies enforce compliance and enable standardisation with 100 per cent digital, risk-based validation software.

ValGenesis and Life Science Consulting will expand technical and regulatory support to customers through a network of experts across the globe, delivering new levels of digital collaboration, data integrity, risk management, and quality and compliance across validation lifecycle processes.

“Digitising validation is no longer an option but a critical requirement for life sciences companies making the Pharma 4.0 journey. We are excited to partner with Life Science Consulting and our clients can expect best-in-class solutions that are compliant with national and international regulations and standards,” says Bo Olsen, ValGenesis’ SVP of Partners.

“Our partnership will enable us to support customers switching from paper-based to state-of-the-art cloud-based VLMS by blending our robust experience in agile validation methodology to meet aggressive project schedules and achieve constant compliant state,” said Arjun Guha Thakurta, Director of Consulting Operations at Life Science Consulting.