CMO Symbiosis acquires 20,000 sq/ft facility, £1.2m financed by Barclays Corporate Bank

Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services, a Contract Manufacturing Organisation (CMO) and biopharmaceutical development services provider announces the purchase of new premises in Stirling, Scotland, UK.

The additional space will double the total footprint of the company across the four facilities that it will operate from, increasing manufacturing capacity by 50 per cent in the short term. As part of a wider strategic growth initiative, this move aims to strengthen the current GMP manufacturing service offering and accelerate the delivery of sterile injectable drug products to clients and ultimately patients.

Located in Castle Business Park, Stirling, UK, the renamed Bruce Building is located close to Symbiosis’ existing manufacturing cleanrooms, testing laboratories and GMP Warehouse facilities and will bring the company’s total footprint to 43,500 sq ft.

The new manufacturing facility also includes plans for two new cleanroom-based production lines to strengthen the company’s ability to support its biotechnology and pharmaceutical clients worldwide, and the new medicines and therapies being developed.

Additionally, this can provide operational flexibility to accommodate a range of bespoke client pharmaceutical manufacturing processes. The increased batch output from the additional production lines aims to increase Symbiosis’s clinical trial and commercial supply capacity.

The new manufacturing capacity in the Bruce Building facility intends to safeguard over 130 skilled life sciences jobs at Symbiosis and generate an additional 50 jobs, tapping into Scotland’s life sciences talent pool. The facility fit-out project will be implemented over a three-year period with financial support provided by Barclays Bank for the purchase of the building.