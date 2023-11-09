USV, Biogenomics launch INSUQUICK, biosimilar Insulin Aspart for diabetes treatment

USV and Biogenomics announced the launch of INSUQUICK, biosimilar Insulin Aspart.

A company statement informed, “InsuQuick is a “Make in India” product, developed and manufactured using 100 per cent indigenous technology, and has undergone a robust clinical program to ensure global quality standards. It is available in all metros, and Tier I/II cities.”

Insuquick will be available in cartridges, vials, and prefilled disposable pens, offering flexibility tailored to the needs of people with diabetes.