Myasthenia gravis market to generate sales of $6.7 bn across 7MM by 2032: GlobalData

The market for myasthenia gravis (MG), an autoimmune and neuromuscular disease characterised by muscle weakness and fatigue, is set to experience a compound annual growth rate (CARG) of 8.3 per cent across the seven major markets (7MM*) from $3 billion in 2022 to $6.7 billion in 2032, forecasts GlobalData.

GlobalData’s latest report, “Myasthenia Gravis: Opportunity Assessment and Forecast,” identified the influx of several new disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) within the past two years as the main driver of market growth over the forecast period.

Due to their novel mechanisms of action, and positive efficacy and safety profiles, these therapies are expected to improve treatment rates and drive growth within the class II-V MG market*, especially within the treatment refractory segment, in which patients fail to respond to two or more off-label treatments.

Barbora Salcman, Neurology Analyst at GlobalData, comments, “Until 2017, all MG patients were dependant on a range of off-label treatments, such as steroids, immunosuppressants or acetylcholinesterase inhibitors, independent of their diagnosis or MG class. The approval of the first DMT in MG, Alexion’s Soliris (eculizumab), brought a new treatment option for refractory class II-V patients. Despite its strong efficacy and fast onset, the price mark of nearly $700,000 per year in the US made the DMT inaccessible to many patients due to limited insurance coverage.”

The situation has improved slightly since the approval of Argenx’s Vyvgart (efgartigimod alfa) and Alexion/AstraZeneca’s Ultomiris (ravulizumab), between 2021 and 2022***, as both agents have different mechanisms of action and a lower price mark in comparison to Soliris****. The year 2023 then saw the approval of three new DMTs, namely Argenx’s Vyvgart Hytrulo (efgartigimod alfa + hyaluronidase) and UCB’s Rystiggo (rozanolixizumab-noli) and Zilbrysq (zilucoplan).