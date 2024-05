USFDA concludes inspection of Indoco’s Rabale facility

Indoco Remedies announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) successfully completed inspection of its API Kilo Lab manufacturing facility at Rabale, Navi Mumbai and Indoco Analytical Solutions (IAS) division. The inspection concluded with zero Form 483 observations.

“We remain committed to ensuring the safety and efficacy of our products while maintaining the trust of our customers and stakeholders”, said Aditi Panandikar, MD, Indoco Remedies.