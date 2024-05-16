Annapurna Das appointed as the General Manager for Takeda in India

Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India (formerly known as Baxalta Bioscience India), announced the appointment of Annapurna Das as General Manager for its India operations. A press release states that in her new role, Das will lead the company in India, ensuring patient access to its highly innovative medicines and vaccines, and advancing valuable collaborations to contribute to the growing domestic healthcare and pharmaceutical market.

Das comes with more than 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry across India and Southeast Asia. Before joining Takeda, she held key leadership positions at various multinational healthcare companies, including Miltenyi Biotec, Sanofi, GSK, MSD, Pfizer and Organon, where she worked in the field of sales, marketing, corporate strategy and business development across both pharma and vaccines businesses.

A part of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company headquartered in Japan, Takeda India specialises in gastrointestinal and inflammation, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, oncology etc.