US subsidiary of Senores Pharma appoints Gautam Shah as President of US Operations

The US subsidiary of Senores Pharmaceuticals, Havix Group D/B/A Aavis Pharmaceuticals, announces the appointment of Gautam Shah as President of US Operations.

Shah brings over three decades of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, including 10 years in India and 20 years in the United States. His career includes senior roles at pharmaceutical companies such as Cipla and Sun Pharma in India and Sun Pharma, Zydus Lifesciences, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Dow Corning, and Med-Pharmex in the US. His expertise spans quality assurance, compliance, operations management, manufacturing, and leadership.

Shah holds a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy, a postgraduate diploma in business administration, and is a certified Six Sigma Black Belt. As President of US Operations, he will lead the entire group’s US operations and will be instrumental in future expansion.