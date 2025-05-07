FDA approves trial to advance treatment for Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia (HSP)

BlackfinBio, a spinout company from the University of Sheffield, has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to trial a novel therapy for a rare genetic neurological disease.

The company received approval for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application to begin Phase 1/2 clinical trial for its novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy targeting Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia, Type 47 (SPG47).

The trial will be conducted in the United States at Boston Children’s Hospital and will assess the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of its AAV gene therapy in patients with SPG47.

SPG47 is a slowly-progressing rare disease that causes malformation of the brain. It is caused by a specific mutation in the SPG47 gene that creates a deficiency of the AP4B1 protein which normally transports other molecules around inside the cells of the nervous system. Symptoms such as muscle weakness, developmental delays, impaired speech and progressive motor skills often show up in early childhood. There is currently no cure and no effective treatment for this debilitating disease.

In 2023, BlackfinBio raised £2.75 million seed investment to advance revolutionary treatments for Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia (HSP). The company will manage the development of gene therapy for the HSP sub-type 47 (SP47) and raise funds for clinical trials.

BlackfinBio’s AAV-based gene therapy aims to address the underlying genetic cause of SPG47 by delivering a functional copy of the AP4B1 gene, with the goal of halting or reversing disease progression.

BlackfinBio is built on research from leading gene therapy expert Professor Mimoun Azzouz, Chair of Translational Neuroscience in the internationally renowned Sheffield Institute for Translational Neuroscience at the University of Sheffield.

Professor Mimoun Azzouz, Scientific Founder, BlackfinBio, said, “This marks not just a major scientific advancement, but offers hope for the families of children living with the relentless challenges of Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia. We look forward to working closely with the FDA and the clinical team at Boston Children’s Hospital as we advance this programme.”

Peter Nolan, CEO, BlackfinBio, said, “The FDA’s clearance of the BFB-101 IND is an important milestone for our rare neurological disease programme and the company. We look forward to initiating enrollment in the US later this year and are working closely with the investigator team at Boston Children’s Hospital to evaluate the therapeutic utility of this gene therapy in children with SPG47.”

The trial is expected to commence recruiting by the end of 2025.