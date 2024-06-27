US FDA completes inspection at Alkem’s Baddi facility
Alkem Laboratories announced the completion of the inspection at its manufacturing facility in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. The United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for the manufacturing facility.
The Inspection was classified as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI), following which the inspection was properly closed The establishment was examined by the US FDA on March 27, 2024.