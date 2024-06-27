Dr Reddy’s to acquire Nicotinell and related portfolio

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories announced that its subsidiary Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories SA has signed a definitive agreement with Haleon, a consumer healthcare company, for the purchase of shares of Northstar Switzerland SARL, a Haleon group company, to acquire Haleon’s global portfolio of consumer healthcare brands in the Nicotine Replacement Therapy (“NRT”) category outside of the United States.

The portfolio to be acquired consists of Nicotinell, with a footprint in over 30 countries spanning Europe, Asia including Japan, and Latin America, and local market-leading brand names of the product – Nicabate in Australia, Thrive in Canada, and Habitrol in New Zealand and Canada. The proposed acquisition will be inclusive of all formats such as lozenge, patch, and gum as well as pipeline products, in all applicable global markets outside of the United States.

Nicotinell is the second biggest brand globally (excluding the United States) in the NRT category. It holds the first or second position in 14 of the top 17 global markets, with the lozenge/mini lozenge format holding the top position globally. Nicotinell ranks among the top 15 biggest brands among all OTC brands in Europe (excluding Russia, and Italy), and ranks 32 among all OTC global brands (excluding the US). In CY’23, the portfolio generated approximately GBP 217 million in revenue.

Dr. Reddy’s will acquire the share capital of Northstar Switzerland SARL for a total consideration of GBP 500 million with an upfront cash payment of GBP 458 million and performance-based contingent payments of up to GBP 42 million, payable in 2025 and 2026. The closing of the transaction is subject to satisfactory completion of customary conditions to closing, including regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to close in early Q4 of calendar year 2024.

Upon closing of the transaction, Dr. Reddy’s will acquire the NRT business in all countries outside of the United States. However, operations will transition to Dr. Reddy’s in a phased approach to ensure the successful integration of the business.