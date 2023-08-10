UPS Healthcare launches UPS Premier service across India

UPS Healthcare has announced the expansion of its UPS Premier service to India to meet the evolving needs of critical time- and temperature-sensitive healthcare shipments. Indian customers will have access to UPS Premier Gold service benefits, including “first-in, first-off” prioritisation, built-in service recovery features within the UPS global network, and 24/7 control tower monitoring.

A company release informs that UPS Premier’s key benefits include:

Timely delivery of critical healthcare products with a priority lane in UPS’s global network, powered by advanced sensor technology

Meeting the complex logistics needs of pharma, medical device and laboratory testing that require visibility, traceability and integrity of supported products and materials

99 per cent on-time performance for global next-day deliveries of critical shipments

Kate Gutmann, EVP and President of UPS International, Healthcare and Supply Chain Solutions said, “Through this technology-enabled service, we will be able to classify and identify critical healthcare shipments before they leave our customers’ hands, offering them unprecedented control, visibility and reliability across their supply chain.”

John Bolla, UPS Healthcare President said, “UPS Premier provides the visibility and traceability that are essential to prioritizing the life-saving medications our customers ship and their customers need.”

UPS Premier Gold is also available in India offering the following benefits:

Visibility is integrated within all UPS tracking systems.

Real-time visibility, down to 1-2 meters within the network enabled by a mesh sensor that is affixed to the package alongside the address label.

Support for critical healthcare packages including tissue samples, biopsies, implantable medical devices for scheduled surgeries, biologics, cell and gene therapies,bodily fluids, non-personalised specialty medications and surgical kits for inventory replenishment.