Boehringer Ingelheim launches NexGard (afoxolaner) Small and Medium in India

Boehringer Ingelheim announced the launch of NexGard (afoxolaner) S and M in India. This expansion of the NexGard product line for small (weighing 2-4 kg) and medium (weighing 4-10 kg) dogs comes after the introduction of NexGard X and L earlier in 2020.

NexGard is indicated for use in dogs and puppies from eight weeks of age and is delivered as a monthly treatment in highly palatable flavored chewables that kill fleas before they can lay eggs, ticks, and mites. NexGard small and medium is suitable for puppies as young as eight weeks old, even with a body weight of two kg. NexGard (afoxolaner) is the only product that is FDA-approved to prevent Lyme infections in dogs as a result of killing black-legged ticks.

Pet parenting in India has grown multifold over the last few years, and is growing at a 12 per cent CAGR each year. India today has over 32 million pets, which is a 61 per cent spike as compared to 2018 numbers. This puts an increased focus on pet health and care among modern pet parents.

Flea and tick infestation is a perennial problem in dogs and thrives especially in humid and warm conditions, which can cause itching, skin irritation, and infections like flea allergic dermatitis, anemia, and tapeworm. It can also transmit various diseases caused by bacteria and viruses like ehrlichiosis, lyme disease, tick paralysis, etc., which can also be transmitted to humans. Pet parasitic treatment not only reduces the use of antibiotics to prevent infections, but also protects the health of the pets, making pet and human co-living safe and meaningful.