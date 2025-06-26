University of East Anglia and King’s College London release guidance for GPs managing patients using weight loss injections

Experts from the University of East Anglia (UEA) and King’s College London have published new guidance for general practitioners (GPs) on how to manage patients who may be privately using weight loss medications such as Mounjaro or Ozempic.

The guidance, published in the journal Obesity Facts, provides ten evidence-based tips to help healthcare professionals address the growing number of patients using GLP-1 receptor agonists without NHS support. The guidance aims to assist in managing side effects including dizziness and in identifying more serious symptoms such as severe abdominal pain.

GPs in England have been able to prescribe Mounjaro for obesity treatment since Monday, 23 June. The official rollout of these prescriptions is expected to reach around 220,000 people over the next three years. However, data from March 2025 suggests approximately 1.5 million people are already using weight loss injections, with 80 per cent of these sourced through private online retailers.

These privately accessed medications are often taken without accompanying services such as dietary counselling or psychological support.

Dr Helen Parretti, joint first author of the guidance and a researcher at UEA’s Norwich Medical School, said, “We hope that these ten top tips will help support GPs, and other healthcare professionals working in primary care, when managing patients on these medications. They offer practical, evidence-based guidance that has been designed to be easily accessible to busy healthcare professionals.”

Key recommendations include asking about undisclosed medication use in a non-judgemental way when patients present with symptoms such as dizziness or gastrointestinal issues. Clinicians are also advised to review medication regimens early, particularly in patients on insulin, sulphonylureas or antihypertensives, to avoid adverse effects as weight decreases.

Another recommendation urges clinicians to watch for red flags, such as severe abdominal pain, which could indicate acute pancreatitis or biliary disease. In cases involving fertility or surgery, the guidance advises that women planning pregnancy stop GLP-1 medications two months in advance and that all patients stop weekly doses one week before surgery to reduce the risk of aspiration.

Dr Laurence Dobbie, lead author from King’s College London, said, “More than a million people are taking these medicines privately and seeing GPs with lots of different problems. We want GPs to have the basic knowledge to prioritise patient safety and demystify side effects. I’ve seen patients in primary care who are clearly taking the medications, but they haven’t been given wrap-around care.”

The document marks the first publication by the Obesity Management Collaborative UK, a professional network established in 2024 to support clinicians managing obesity. The network is chaired by Professor Barbara McGowan at King’s College London.

The full guidance, 10 Top Tips for the Management of GLP-1 Receptor Agonists within Primary Care, is available in the journal Obesity Facts.