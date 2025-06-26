Lupin launches Prucalopride Tablets in the US market post FDA approval

Global pharma major Lupin today announced the launch of Prucalopride Tablets, 1 mg, and 2 mg, in the United States, following the recent approval of its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) from the U.S. FDA.

Prucalopride Tablets are bioequivalent to Motegrity Tablets, 1 mg and 2 mg, of Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A. Inc., and indicated for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) in adults.

Prucalopride Tablets, 1 mg, and 2 mg (RLD Motegrity) had estimated annual sales of USD 184 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT April 2025).