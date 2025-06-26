Lupin launches Prucalopride Tablets in the US market post FDA approval
Lupin begins US sales of Prucalopride Tablets, bioequivalent to Takeda’s Motegrity, for chronic idiopathic constipation treatment
Global pharma major Lupin today announced the launch of Prucalopride Tablets, 1 mg, and 2 mg, in the United States, following the recent approval of its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) from the U.S. FDA.
Prucalopride Tablets are bioequivalent to Motegrity Tablets, 1 mg and 2 mg, of Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A. Inc., and indicated for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) in adults.
Prucalopride Tablets, 1 mg, and 2 mg (RLD Motegrity) had estimated annual sales of USD 184 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT April 2025).