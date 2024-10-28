9th Advanced GMP Workshop 2024 was organised by IPA

Reinforcing its commitment to global manufacturing excellence, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance convened the 9th Advanced Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) Workshop. The two-day workshop held virtually featured over 25 distinguished industry leaders, subject matter experts, and global regulators, including USFDA and CDSCO.

The workshop was attended by over 2,500 professionals including CXOs of the pharma industry, academia, and leaders from WHO, USFDA, CDSCO, IGBA, PDA, USP, and other industry associations. The workshop featured sessions covering pertinent topics and future trends, including strategies for addressing inspection outcomes, operational excellence, quality assurance in BA/BE studies, driving regulatory harmonisation, and enhancing data governance and sustainability.

The workshop commenced with a welcome address by Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General, IPA, followed by remarks from notable industry figures, including Nilesh Gupta, Chair, Quality Forum, IPA and Managing Director, Lupin; Gregory Smith, Country Director, India Office, Office of Global Operations, USFDA; and Keynote Address by Dr Rajeev Raghuvanshi, Drugs Controller General of India, CDSCO, Government of India.

Dr Raghuvanshi, said, “At the heart of the pharmaceutical industry lies one unwavering principle: Quality. It’s not just a goal; it is the foundation of our global leadership, and the trust placed in us. The world is increasingly looking towards India, not just for our contributions to generic medicines, but for our growing leadership in advanced areas like biologics, medical devices, and digital health.”

Gupta expressed, “Our industry’s reputation, and more importantly, the trust of millions of patients worldwide, are built on the cornerstone of quality. It is encouraging to see that the Indian pharmaceutical sector is making significant strides towards becoming a global benchmark for quality through capability building, process improvements, talent development, digitalisation, and fostering a quality-first mindset.”

Jain emphasised, “The 9th Advanced GMP Workshop has provided a platform for collaboration, equipping industry leaders and regulators with the tools and insights necessary to meet the highest international standards. IPA leadership is committed to strengthening operational capabilities and ensuring that patients worldwide have access to affordable and quality-assured medicines.”

IPA also announced the dates of the flagship pharma event of the year – the 10th Global Pharmaceutical Quality Summit, which will be organised on February 27-28, 2025 in Mumbai.