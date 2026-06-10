Merck India and Oval Fertility sign MoU to expand access to fertility care

At a time when access to reproductive treatment remains limited, Oval Advanced Fertility Care and Merck Specialities, the Indian healthcare arm of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The collaboration aims to enhance access to fertility care by strengthening clinical capabilities, improving transparency and patient experience, and driving treatment outcomes through integrated expertise, technology and data-led approaches.

India’s IVF market, valued at approximately USD 2.35 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 5.03 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 7.9 per cent. According to the companies, market growth alone does not ensure better outcomes for patients. The collaboration aims to address the gap between market expansion and treatment standards by combining scientific expertise, digital innovation, patient support frameworks and clinical capability building to improve access and treatment outcomes.

Ms. Veena Reddy, Co-Founder and Director, Oval Fertility, said, “When we set out to build Oval, we were clear that we wanted to offer care that goes well beyond the procedure since India’s fertility landscape is at an important juncture. The gap between the number of couples who need care and those who actually receive quality treatment remains very wide. The partnership with Merck brings together shared values around transparency, clinical excellence, and putting the patient at the centre of every decision.”

Pratima Reddy, Managing Director, Merck Specialities, said, “Fertility care in India is evolving rapidly, with patients seeking greater transparency, a more seamless experience, and stronger confidence in outcomes. As a leader in IVF, Merck is well positioned to partner with progressive care providers to address these expectations through an integrated approach, combining clinical expertise, advanced technologies, and data-driven insights. Through collaborations like this, we are committed to strengthening the fertility ecosystem and advancing more predictable, high-quality standards of care for patients across the country.”

According to the companies, studies estimate that approximately 15 to 20 per cent of Indian couples, nearly 30 million people, are affected by infertility, while only about 1 per cent of those requiring treatment receive it. The partnership aims to address these gaps through clinical capability building, access to evidence-based protocols and support for continuous medical education to improve patient outcomes.

Merck stated that it brings expertise across fertility treatments, IVF technologies and clinical education, supporting healthcare professionals in delivering evidence-based fertility care. Through its approach to therapeutics and reproductive technologies, the company continues to support innovation focused on improving fertility outcomes.

Oval Advanced Fertility Care is backed by GVK and is led by Dr. Brian Levine, Medical Director Dr. Sandeep Karunakaran and Reproductive Endocrinologist Dr. Keerthana Vemula. Located in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, the clinic provides fertility services including IVF, IUI, ICSI, Preimplantation Genetic Testing, egg and sperm freezing, and fertility assessments.