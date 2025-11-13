Lupin receives EIR from U.S. FDA for Aurangabad facility

Global pharmaceutical company Lupin has announced that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) facility. The report follows a product-specific Pre-Approval Inspection conducted by the U.S. FDA between 1 and 5 September 2025.

Commenting on the development, Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin, said, “We are pleased to have received the EIR from the U.S. FDA for our Aurangabad facility. This underscores our commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality and compliance, and delivering trusted healthcare solutions to patients worldwide.”