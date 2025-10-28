Thermo Fisher Scientific inaugurates expanded R&D Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru

Thermo Fisher Scientific’s expanded Research and Development (R&D) Centre of Excellence was inaugurated in Bengaluru today by Shri Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, CEO, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM). The facility is focused on advances in antibody design, development, and manufacturing and marks a milestone in the company’s efforts to strengthen scientific collaboration from India.

Dignitaries present at the inauguration included senior officials from Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, KEONICS, and the Karnataka Innovation & Technology Society (KITS). The event also saw the participation of Gianluca Pettiti, Executive Vice President and Sector President, Life Sciences, Diagnostics and Applied Sector, Thermo Fisher Scientific; Srinath Venkatesh, Managing Director, India & South Asia, Thermo Fisher Scientific; Manoj Prasad, Vice President, IT & Digital Solutions, APAC & MEA, Thermo Fisher Scientific; and other senior leaders from the company.

Thermo Fisher has invested over INR 160 crores in this expansion, reinforcing its long-term commitment to India’s research ecosystem. The expanded 37,000 sq. ft. facility includes automation and analytical platforms to support immunoassays, protein analysis, and cell-based studies. The expansion is expected to create more than 100 jobs in the coming years, contributing to talent development and Karnataka’s life sciences ecosystem.

Speaking on the occasion, Priyank Kharge, Minister for Electronics, IT & Bt and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Government of Karnataka, said, “Karnataka has long positioned itself as a vibrant hub for biotechnology and life sciences. The expansion of Thermo Fisher’s facility is a testament to the state’s continued emphasis of this objective. Through our Karnataka Biotechnology Mission and aligned state policies, we are enabling innovation, nurturing talent, and facilitating collaboration between government, academia and industry. This facility strengthens the state’s capability to contribute meaningfully to India’s broader biotechnology vision.”

Gianluca Pettiti said, “We’re honored to deepen our partnership with the Government of Karnataka. Bengaluru is a strategic hub for Thermo Fisher, and this expansion reflects our long-term commitment to India’s innovation ecosystem. By investing in talent and capabilities here, we will accelerate scientific progress and better serve customers in India and around the world.”

With this expansion, Thermo Fisher’s Bengaluru Centre of Excellence continues to serve as part of its global R&D network. Over the past 18 years, the facility has developed more than 2,000 recombinant antibodies that have contributed to research in infectious diseases, antiviral studies, and cancer biology. Its antibody validation programme has tested over 25,000 antibodies, and its manufacturing capabilities have produced more than 2,000 primary and secondary antibodies.

Dr. Manjula N said, “This investment aligns well with the state Government’s vision to harness scientific innovation, enable industry-academia linkages, and develop talent for high-end research. Facilities like these catalyse Karnataka’s emergence as a preferred location for research and advanced manufacturing, and will help drive socio-economic growth in the life sciences domain.”

Karnataka contributes more than 10 per cent of India’s pharmaceutical revenues and around 60 per cent of biotechnology revenues. The state hosts over 221 formulation units, 74 bulk drug units, and 35 contract research organisations (CROs). Its bioeconomy is valued at approximately USD 31 billion, growing at around 10.7 per cent annually.

“This expansion reinforces our faith in India’s potential in becoming a leader for life-sciences innovation. Bengaluru continues to anchor our efforts in research, development and product innovation. With this new infrastructure and potential talent infusion, we can accelerate scientific discovery, strengthen our global network, and better support customers in biotech, diagnostics, academia and beyond,” said Manoj Prasad.

Bengaluru serves as Thermo Fisher’s strategic hub in India, employing more than 1,400 professionals across R&D, software, and scientific product teams. The expansion aligns with Karnataka’s Global Capability Centre (GCC) ambitions, reinforcing the state’s role as a location for research-driven operations integrating discovery, design, and manufacturing capabilities.