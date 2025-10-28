Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals begins construction of first overseas manufacturing facility in Zambia

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has announced the ground breaking of its first overseas manufacturing facility in Zambia. The development marks the beginning of a partnership between Akums and the Government of the Republic of Zambia, with the aim of increasing access to medicines across Africa. The initiative forms part of Akums’ global expansion strategy to strengthen exports and support pharmaceutical ecosystems in emerging regions.

The upcoming facility will be located in Lusaka at the Lusaka South Multi-Facility Economic Zone. The plant will be built on approximately 40 acres of land and will manufacture tablets, hard gelatin capsules, liquids, injectables, topicals, and beta-lactam products for Zambia and neighbouring markets. The project is expected to create more than 1,000 employment opportunities.

Speaking at the ceremony, Sandeep Jain, Managing Director and Founder, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., said, “Our philosophy has always been centered on patient well-being and accessibility. This partnership with the Government of Zambia represents a powerful alignment of vision to ensure that high-quality, affordable medicines reach every individual in need. Through advanced manufacturing practices, global quality systems, and a patient-centric approach, we aim to strengthen Zambia’s healthcare foundation while fostering regional self-reliance and innovation. This facility also marks an important step in Akums’ global manufacturing expansion, as we actively evaluate new opportunities to strengthen our international presence and serve healthcare needs across continents.”

The Zambia Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Facility will be the country’s first large-scale pharmaceutical production unit. It will manufacture multiple dosage forms across several therapeutic areas and will follow international quality and safety standards. The facility will supply medicines within Zambia and to markets in the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), and other parts of Africa.

President Hakainde Hichilema officially launched the construction. The Minister of Youth, Sport, and Arts, Mr. Elvis Nkandu, noted the project’s potential to reduce Zambia’s dependence on imported medicines, lower treatment costs, and strengthen national health security.

The pharmaceutical market in Zambia is expanding due to increased healthcare access, affordability initiatives, and demand for quality medicines. The facility is expected to contribute to employment generation, technical skill development, and the positioning of Zambia as a pharmaceutical hub in Southern Africa.