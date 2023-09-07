Is India capable of ensuring equitable access to biopharmaceuticals?

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), an estimated two billion people across the world do not have access to essential medicines for life threatening diseases like cancer, AIDS and even autoimmune diseases like Type 1 diabetes. In India, this situation is far more appalling, with an estimated 65 per cent of the population lacking access to potentially life-saving drugs and health-related expenditure constituting about 63 per cent of total out-of-pocket household expenses. In this context, it is important to improve access to essential medicines in our country by taking measures aimed at reducing the cost of drug production, introducing more cost-effective options to expensive biopharma products and improving their distribution and availability across urban and rural centres alike.

Improving pharma access equity and health insurance coverage

An important part of achieving Universal Health Coverage, providing access to affordable and quality-assured essential medicines has been a focal point of the Indian government since the past few decades. In a bid to resolve both physical and financial restrictions inhibiting equitable access to quality medicines, the Jan Aushadhi scheme was launched in 2008 and envisaged the setting up of dedicated Janaushadhi Kendras to provide quality generic medicines at capped prices for the general public. This scheme which was significantly revamped and renamed as the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janausadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) in 2015, now has 9000+ such centres across the country that stock around 1,800 essential drugs and 285 odd surgical items.

To help financially weak citizens gain access to affordable healthcare, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) was launched in 2018, providing about 500 million Indians with a ₹5 lakh family health insurance cover that include coverage for 1,400 medical procedures as well as critical diseases like prostate cancer. However, despite these efforts, there is still a lot to be done in terms of improving all dimensions of access to medicines, especially the affordability of critical drugs used to treat serious illnesses and maintaining international-level quality standards while exploring more cost-effective manufacturing and distribution techniques.

Leveraging advanced research and technologies to make critical drugs more affordable

Although India is the world’s largest supplier of generic medicines, earning it the sobriquet of being the ‘Pharmacy of the World’, there is a clear need to invest in technologies of the future, pursue fully integrated drug development and innovate disruptive manufacturing processes that can slash the overall cost of production.

Take for example expensive biopharma products like innovator biologics, which are complex medicines produced using living cells or organisms that are used for precise and targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune diseases, metabolic disorders and even hormone defici