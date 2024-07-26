Emcure signs PPA with Sunsure Energy for solar power

Emcure Pharmaceuticals, together with its subsidiary Gennova Biopharmaceuticals announces the signing of a 22.78 MWp DC Solar Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Sunsure Energy. Through this partnership, Emcure and Gennova will receive approximately 36 million units of clean, renewable energy annually for their Pune plants.

The partnership will advance their sustainability initiatives by meeting around 67 per cent of their power requirements for these plants with green power and offsetting 29,765.71 metric tons of CO2e annually. This agreement represents a substantial step forward in Emcure’s commitment to sustainability. According to the PPA, Emcure and Gennova have signed a Shareholders Agreement to acquire stake in Sunsure Solarpark Twelve for the purchase of solar power under a group captive scheme as per the Electricity Act, 2023 and applicable rules thereunder.

Sunsure will be supplying this power from its 150 MWp DC solar plant in Solapur, Maharashtra. This agreement aims to further strengthen Emcure’s commitment to integrating sustainability across operations in its plants to minimise environmental impact.