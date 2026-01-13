The next wave of growth will belong not to the fastest manufacturers but to the most innovative problem-solvers

The discussion highlights the role of translational research, aligned industry–academia frameworks, continuous upskilling, digital and regulatory capability, and sustained private investment in shifting India from volume-led manufacturing to a value-led innovation ecosystem, reports Neha Aathavale

Industry must provide real-world problem statements to align academic research with market needs

The biggest gap between academic research and industry application lies in the lack of strong translational capability. While universities excel in cutting-edge research, there is a significant shortfall in the resources and guidance needed to move innovations from the bench to the bedside.

One effective solution is to establish dedicated nodal centres that provide end-to-end support, including technical expertise, scaling capabilities, regulatory navigation and access to specialised infrastructure that individual institutions may not be able to afford. These centres could operate as shared national or regional resources, making advanced capabilities more accessible and cost-effective. To make these centres successful, academia, government bodies, and industry must collaborate to build platforms that offer both strategic direction and handson execution support. Involving senior industry experts as core contributors would ensure that research aligns with real-world needs and market pathways.

At the academic level, students should be taught the fundamentals of intellectual property, technology transfer, and legal frameworks, so they understand how to translate their ideas into impactful, patentable innovations. Lack of awareness in these areas often discourages young researchers from pursuing high-stakes development projects. Equipping them with this knowledge can empower them to think creatively and ambitiously. Career advancement should be tied not only to research papers but also to patents filed, prototypes developed and industry collaborations. Institutions can also share revenue from patent commercialisation and licensed technologies with faculty and students, motivating them to pursue further research.

Industry can contribute by providing real-world problem statements, funding infrastructure, and mentorship to align academic research with market needs. By offering collaboration, internships, and support for commercialisation, companies can help accelerate the journey from lab innovation to practical, scalable products.

Fostering interdisciplinary teams can promote cross-pollination of ideas, resulting in more robust and market-ready solutions. This integrated approach can significantly accelerate the journey of innovation from the lab to the market.

India must move from a volume-led trajectory to a value-led innovation arc

India’s pharmaceutical sector has long been admired for its manufacturing strength and its ANDA approvals. But the landscape ahead demands more than past achievements. Global price pressures, declining new chemical entities and the rising burden of chronic and age-related diseases are redefining what it takes to stay competitive. The next wave of growth will belong not to the fastest manufacturers but to the most innovative problem-solvers.

This is where India has a compelling opportunity. By deepening its FR&D capabilities, the country can move from a “volume-led” trajectory to a “value-led” innovation arc. As regulatory expectations tighten and innovation cycles accelerate, the true differentiator will be a workforce that is agile, interdisciplinary, digitally fluent and future-ready.

Strategies to build and continuously upskill the FR&D workforce

A transformative leap will require a deliberate and sustained talent strategy:

1. Establish competency academies for future skills: Companies can institutionalise advanced academies dedicated to formulation sciences, analytical innovation, regulatory sciences, nano-formulations, targeted delivery, biosimilars and long-acting injectables. Blending rigorous classroom learning with real laboratory immersion can accelerate practical mastery.

2. Build industry – Academia research clusters: Collaborative R&D clusters can align academic curricula with real-world formulation challenges. Early exposure to quality frameworks, regulatory pathways and translational science prepares young researchers to work with global expectations.

3. Embed digital and AI fluency across roles: AI/ML-driven formulation prediction, data modelling, automation and digital quality systems are rapidly transforming FR&D. Integrating these tools into training ensures scientists are equipped to innovate in increasingly technology-augmented environments.

4. Create rotational & cross functional career pathways: Exposure to manufacturing science, clinical development, intellectual property and regulatory affairs cultivates holistic problem-solving.

These rotational programs help build scientific leaders who understand the full value chain and can drive end-to-end innovation. A workforce nurtured on continuous learning, interdisciplinary thinking and digital competence will form the bedrock of India’s evolution into a global FR&D innovation hub. The rise of CRDMOs and CDMOs, combined with regulatory agility, innovation financing and talent development highlights the urgent need to elevate India’s knowledge capital.

A recurring insight across industry dialogue is that “partnerships follow predictability.” Strengthening intellectual property protection, ensuring regulatory clarity and fostering trust in early-phase research environments will be essential to attract high-value innovation work. India stands at a promising inflection point. By committing to capability-building and scientific excellence, the industry can help create a world-class R&D ecosystem, one that not only keeps pace with global formulation needs but helps shape the future of healthcare innovation.