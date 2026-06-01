Marksans Pharma to acquire QliniQ to expand presence in European pharma markets

Marksans Pharma today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent of the share capital of QliniQ B.V., a Netherlands-based pharmaceutical company with front-end sales, marketing and distribution capabilities across the Dutch healthcare market.

The acquisition marks a step in expanding Marksans’ presence across regulated European markets and strengthening its forward-integration strategy through direct, owned market-access capabilities in the European Union.

QliniQ operates a portfolio of niche pharmaceuticals and medical devices across women’s health, dermatology, respiratory care and other specialty categories. The company has established relationships with wholesalers, pharmacies, hospitals and insurer-led tender channels in the Netherlands, supporting market access and growth.

For the financial year ended 31 December 2025, QliniQ reported revenue of €9.35 million and net profit of €1.01 million. The company reported revenue growth at a CAGR of approximately 41 per cent between FY2023 and FY2025 and maintained a debt-free balance sheet.

Commenting on the acquisition, Albert de Bruin and Raymond Lansink, Board Members and Shareholders of QliniQ B.V., said, “We are delighted that QliniQ is becoming part of the Marksans Group. During our discussions with Marksans, we were particularly impressed by the Company’s strong track record in product development, its clear long-term vision, and its commitment to quality and innovation. Marksans has built strong product development capabilities, a broad and growing portfolio, and high-quality manufacturing expertise. Combining these strengths with QliniQ’s market presence and local expertise creates a compelling opportunity for future growth and value creation. Most importantly, we share a common ambition: to improve access to high-quality medicines and create long-term value for patients, healthcare providers, business partners, and employees. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to working closely with the Marksans team to build on our shared growth ambitions.”

Commenting on the acquisition, Mark Saldanha, Chairman and Managing Director, Marksans Pharma, said, “This acquisition represents an important strategic step in expanding Marksans’ presence across regulated European markets. QliniQ has built a profitable niche portfolio supported by established market access capabilities, long-standing customer relationships, and tender participation across the Netherlands healthcare ecosystem. The acquisition provides Marksans with direct access to the Netherlands market and enhances our ability to commercialize existing and future products across regulated European markets. We believe this acquisition will strengthen our long-term growth opportunities and further enhance our global business.”

According to the company, the acquisition provides Marksans with established sales, marketing and distribution capabilities in the Netherlands, access to relationships with wholesalers, pharmacies, hospitals and health insurers, and participation in insurer-led tender channels across multiple products.

The acquisition also provides access to EU GDP-compliant warehousing, wholesale distribution and regulatory infrastructure, along with multiple routes to market through wholesalers, pharmacies and direct-to-consumer channels. It is also expected to enhance market access capabilities to support future portfolio expansion across Europe.

Marksans Pharma stated that the acquisition is expected to support the commercialisation of its existing and future product portfolio in the Netherlands and strengthen its presence across regulated European markets.