Clinical research careers: India’s next big opportunity

With the global healthcare and life sciences sector set to cross USD 4.28 billion by 2033, India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world when it comes to clinical research. This growth has not only been a driver but also an outcome of the professional scientific innovation and has opened new avenues for career opportunities for young professionals.

India offers a large and genetically diverse population set that is both cost-effective and offers unique advantages for clinical research trials when compared to established hubs like the US and China. NexCAR19 is an extremely powerful representation of this unique capability. NexCAR19 is India’s very first CAR-T cell therapy that is self-developed. India’s ability to create advanced complex solutions towards medical breakthroughs that are both high in complexity and high in cost demonstrates the revolutionary side of India.

Patient centricity and technology driving change

India has a high prevalence of diseases and a diverse patient pool, which, combined with cost-effectiveness, makes the country an attractive destination for global pharmaceutical and biotechnology research. At the same time, clinical trials in India are evolving to become more patient centric.

Indian start-ups are leading this change with decentralised trials, direct-to-patient models, remote monitoring through wearables, and telehealth services. These advances make research more inclusive by reaching underrepresented populations, while also giving patients more value and researchers more representative data enabling equity and representation of real-world populations in research.

New technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, data science, and personalised medicine are redefining how trials are conducted and analysed. Digitised regulatory reforms and platforms are also aiding in quick approvals leading towards faster, more streamlined, and more transparent processes. Together, these developments are creating a dynamic, globally competitive ecosystem. Importantly, they are also opening up new career pathways for young scientists making India an exciting place to shape the future of medical research.

Collaboration and ecosystem growth

Clinical research is no different for India than for any other part of the world. It involves defining a ‘local market’ where activities of the government, global capability centers, academia, and the global clinical research industry work together within a common framework to drive innovation and long-term growth. The collaborative Global Centers of Clinical Research Relations Partnership model is opening new centers of employment and establishing new skill sets. Gradually, industry-academia coupled research initiatives with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and other universities and research institutes are driving innovation and knowledge exchange in the world.

The clinical research sector in India is the primary beneficiary of these factors. The positive growth trend is a result of strong and prudent sector-specific policies, increasing digital adoption in the economy, and positive demographic factors such as a growing young population.

Talent and career opportunities

With the growth of the industry comes the growth of the industry’s specialised talent. Positions including clinical research associates, data managers, biostatisticians, medical writers, and professionals in regulatory affairs, for instance, are quite lucrative, financially rewarding, and work with clear career advancement opportunities. The span of opportunities is remarkable as it cuts across fields including clinical science, pharmacovigilance, operations, data management, quality assurance, and many others.

A clinical research career is successful only when it is paired with research skills. Understanding the steps in designing clinical trials, clinical practice standards, and the workings of certain programming software such as SAS, R, Python, and SPSS are a few of the vital skills. Other skills such as being a leader, working in a team, resolving disputes, and critical thinking are also vital. This captivating blend of skills will ensure that the professionals are able to manage the intricate and complex data and processes of research, as well as the human side of research.

In India, clinical research for young scientists comes as a gift considering the way it combines real-world application with the improvement of medicine.

India as a global hub

India’s clinical research sector is more than an investment opportunity; it is an opportunity to provide expansion solutions that are relevant, accessible, and ethical on a global scale. With sustained focus on investment, technology, and talent, along with policy and regulatory enablement, India is poised to claim global leadership in clinical research. This is a time of opportunity unlike any other. With a focus on patient care, India can sculpt the future of global healthcare with approaches that are robust in the cross-border collaborations and homegrown talent weaved around a patient-focused ecosystem.

At the end of it all, clinical research is more than finding novel therapeutics; it is ultimately about achieving health impact at scale.