The Leadership Playbook: Tech, Talent, Transformation

The Pharma Leadership and Innovation Conclave 2025, recently held in Mumbai, marked the launch of new platform by Express Pharma to support innovation and leadership in the pharma industry. The event, themed ‘Leadership for the Next Leap’, brought together key industry stalwarts to navigate the evolving landscape of Indian pharma.

The session began with a welcome address by Viveka Roychowdhury, Editor, Express Pharma. She said, “The PLI Conclave is conceptualised to empower pharma leaders, across organisations and functions, with the vision and tools needed to drive meaningful change. Under the theme, “Leadership for the next leap”, today’s inaugural edition has a series of panel discussions, showcasing how the pharma industry’s leaders are forging strategies that put the patient at the centre of every strategy and conversation.”

Setting the tone for engaging discussions ahead, she added, “The speakers will give real world examples of how their organisations balance innovation with responsibility, growth with sustainability, and profit with purpose.”

A lamp lighting ceremony followed, symbolising the industry’s collective commitment to progress and innovation. The inaugural session laid a strong foundation for thought-provoking discussions and collaborations.

Read Sessions: