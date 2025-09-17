Polymeric solutions for pharmaceutical industries

At the inaugural event of Pharma Leadership & Innovation (PLI) Conclave 2025, held in Mumbai, Rupesh Patil, Senior Manager – Business Development, Ami Polymer, held an individual session focused on the role of polymeric solutions in pharma industry.

Patil outlined how Ami Polymer supports pharma processes through a diverse range of polymeric products designed to meet specific industry needs. The company offers customisation, competitive pricing, and shorter delivery times, ensuring adaptability and efficiency for its clients.

The company’s expertise in advanced engineering techniques enhances its capability to deliver tailored solutions. It specialises in various moulding methods, including overmoulding, Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) moulding, insert moulding, and Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) injection moulding. These techniques enable the development of high-quality, customised assemblies designed to meet specific client requirements.

Patil also highlighted the company’s commitment to precision and customisation, stating that their polymeric solutions are developed with a clear focus on client-specific needs. This approach ensures that pharma companies receive products designed to support their operational and manufacturing processes effectively.

By offering flexible solutions, Ami Polymer positions itself as a reliable partner for pharma manufacturers aiming to enhance operational efficiency.