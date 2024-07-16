The IMA and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories launch a booklet on headache management

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has launched a booklet titled “Headache Algorithm: A Guide to Headache Management,” aimed at transforming the approach to headache disorders in India. This initiative, supported by Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, addresses the urgent need for effective headache management amidst its status as a leading cause of neurological disability worldwide.

Through this booklet, IMA aims to shed light on the prevalence of headache disorders and especially migraine, explore its diverse causes, and provide insights into its diagnosis and management. With dedicated sections on primary and secondary headache management, considerations regarding red flags, appropriate times for specialist referral, and the appropriate use and positioning of abortive and preventive treatments the booklet offers evidence-based strategies for clinicians to tailor their treatment approaches accordingly.

To enhance informed decision-making in clinical practice, the booklet also includes decision algorithms for diagnosis and management of different types of headaches and headache disorders with other different comorbidities.

The content of this booklet has been shaped by panel of eight headache specialists, comprising Dr K Ravishankar (Clinical Physician), Dr T K Banerjee (Neurologist), Dr A V Srinivasan (Neurologist), Dr Dharmesh Patel (Neurologist), Dr A V Jayakrishanan (Neurosurgeon), Dr Bimal Shah (ENT Surgeon), Dr Rajan Shah (ENT Surgeon) and Dr Jayesh Lele (General Practitioner, Program Convenor and Ex. Hon. Secretary General, IMA).

According to the released statement; the booklet, will be available soon on the IMA’s website