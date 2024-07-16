Dr. Anju Majeed appointed co-chair of ASSOCHAM Karnataka State Development Council for 2024-25

Dr Anju Majeed, Group Executive Chairperson, Sami-Sabinsa Group, has taken on the role of Council Co-Chair of ASSOCHAM Karnataka State Development Council for the year 2024-25.

Speaking on her appointment, Dr Anju Majeed said, “It is a privilege to serve as the Co-Chair of this esteemed industry body. Karnataka remains a bright spot in the Indian economy, and I look forward to collaborating with council members and industry peers to devise and drive strategic initiatives that will further the industry’s sustainability goals.”

In her address on women empowerment at the council meeting held recently, Dr Anju Majeed shared her vision for harnessing the incredible potential of women in building a progressive society and increasing their involvement in the corporate sphere.