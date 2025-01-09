TechInvention partners with Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health to advance vaccine manufacturing in Africa

TechInvention has entered into an agreement with Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health. This initiative supports Ethiopia’s goals under the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the Partnership for African Vaccine Manufacturing (PAVM), both of which aim to strengthen healthcare systems and build resilience across the continent.

TechInvention will play a crucial role in this initiative by providing comprehensive technical and strategic support throughout the vaccine manufacturing project. This includes updating the feasibility study, developing the design of the manufacturing facility, conducting geotechnical investigations, and assessing environmental and social impacts. The company will also oversee the creation of technical specifications, prepare tender documents for contractor selection, develop bill of quantities, and offer support in product and process technology selection, acquisition, and transfer.

As part of its advisory role, TechInvention will guide the Ethiopian Ministry of Health and other stakeholders on project implementation, ensuring the development of a vaccine manufacturing facility that adheres to international quality standards.

The official signing ceremony took place on December 26, 2024, in Addis Ababa, with Dr Mekdes Daba, Minister of Health, Ethiopia, and Syed Ahmed, Director and CEO of TechInvention, formalising the agreement.

In her remarks, Dr Mekdes Daba highlighted the strategic importance of local vaccine production, stated, “Producing vaccines locally is a key priority for ensuring the health of our population and for pandemic preparedness. This agreement signifies a major step for Ethiopia to produce vaccines locally, meeting not only international quality standards but also positioning Ethiopia as a supplier of vaccines to Africa and beyond. Preparations are already underway to begin construction and manufacturing in the coming months.”

Syed Ahmed, Director and CEO of TechInvention, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, “By combining our technical expertise and experience, we are committed to supporting Ethiopia’s vaccine self-reliance and enhancing health security in Africa. This project will be a key step towards ensuring equitable access to vaccines across the continent.”