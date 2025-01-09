Aragen receives Platinum Medal from EcoVadis for its sustainability initiatives

Aragen Life Sciences has received the Platinum Medal rating from EcoVadis. This level of recognition places Aragen in the top one per cent of companies worldwide for its exemplary sustainability practices.

EcoVadis is known for its business sustainability ratings, and its metrics evaluate over 150,000 companies across 175 countries. Its assessment is based on a thorough review of a company’s environmental, labour, ethical, and procurement practices. Aragen Life Sciences is the only Indian headquartered company to receive the Platinum Medal in the EcoVadis 2024 assessment across all sectors.

During the last few years, Aragen has consistently improved its EcoVadis rating from 46 in 2021 to 82 in 2024. The company’s key sustainability initiatives include increasing its share of renewable energy, implementing green chemistry principles in R&D, and collaborating with suppliers to lower Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions. Aragen has prioritised water stewardship, employee-centric policies, and maintaining an ongoing dialogue with stakeholders in the sustainability sector.

Recently the CRDMO also received approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its near-term and net-zero sustainability targets.