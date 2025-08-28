TCS partners with Unilab for cloud-based ERP transformation in the Philippines

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a partnership with Unilab, Inc., a pharmaceutical and healthcare company in the Philippines, to modernise its core business systems through a strategic cloud migration. The initiative will focus on strengthening Unilab’s digital infrastructure and supporting long-term business growth.

As part of this collaboration, TCS will assist Unilab in transitioning from its legacy enterprise resource planning (ERP) system to a modern, cloud-based digital core. The transformation will be delivered through SAP S/4HANA on RISE, aimed at simplifying operations, enabling data-driven decision-making, and providing timely insights. TCS will oversee the end-to-end implementation including strategy, design, project governance, system implementation, data migration, testing, and change management.

Sebastian Frederick Baquiran, President and CEO of Unilab, Inc., said, “Unilab remains steadfast in its mission to deliver quality healthcare products and services with excellence and innovation. As we grow our product portfolio and reach new markets, this partnership with TCS, underpinned by SAP RISE and powered by AWS cloud, ensures we continue to future-proof our operations and create long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

Unilab is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the Philippines, with an 80-year history. It operates a wide distribution network that manages thousands of trade customers, and its products are distributed across 18 nations. The company also manages multiple manufacturing plants across various locations. The engagement with TCS will focus on preserving process expertise while harmonising operations and integrating analytics. The transformation is designed to build a flexible and scalable digital foundation to streamline business processes, improve supply chain resilience, and enhance compliance through a unified cloud platform.

Seema Mehra, Vice President & Business Head, ERU & LSHC – APAC, Middle East, and Africa, TCS, said, “We are honored to support Unilab in this important initiative. With SAP S/4HANA at the core, Unilab is reinforcing its position as a digital-first enterprise. This transformation will help them accelerate innovation and continue to deliver high-quality medicines and healthcare services for the communities they serve.”

TCS brings over 25 years of experience in the healthcare and life sciences sectors and has delivered multiple SAP transformations globally. The company supports organisations in modernising operations and strengthening supply chains, compliance, and customer-facing processes.

Shiju Varghese, Country Head, TCS Philippines, said, “Our collaboration with Unilab marks a significant milestone in advancing digital capabilities within the healthcare sector. With our extensive experience and industry insight, we are committed to delivering outcomes that support Unilab’s strategic ambitions and contribute to improved healthcare access for the Filipino people.”

TCS has had a presence in the Philippines since 2008, supporting sectors such as telecom, banking and finance, real estate, and airlines. The organisation has been recognised as a Top Employer in the Philippines by the Top Employers Institute from 2017 to 2024.





