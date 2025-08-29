Sai Life Sciences completes Phase II expansion of production block PB-11 at Bidar facility

Sai Life Sciences, an innovator-focused Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), announced the completion of Phase II of its new Production Block (PB-11) at the company’s flagship API manufacturing facility in Bidar, India (Unit IV).

Phase I of PB-11, with a capacity of 110 KL, was inaugurated in December 2024. With the addition of Phase II (~91 KL) in Q1 FY26, the combined capacity of the block now stands at ~200 KL, making it the single largest reactor volume block at the Bidar site. This expansion has taken the company’s total installed reactor capacity at the Bidar facility to ~700 KL.

Krishna Kanumuri, CEO & Managing Director, Sai Life Sciences, said: “Our clients are at the heart of everything we do. This expansion at Bidar is more than additional capacity — it is about giving our partners the confidence that we can scale with their needs, deliver reliably, and adapt to the increasing complexity of their programs. By strengthening our large-scale API and intermediate manufacturing, we are enabling our clients to move faster, de-risk their supply chains, and bring new medicines to market with greater assurance.”

PB-11 is a multi-purpose production block designed to handle large-scale commercial products. Sai Life Sciences’ Unit IV in Bidar is the company’s flagship manufacturing site, specialising in the production of APIs and advanced intermediates for highly regulated markets such as the US, EU, and Japan.

The Bidar facility includes 12 production blocks with a combined capacity of ~700 KL, dedicated facilities for high-potency APIs (HPAPIs), and QC laboratories ensuring compliance and product integrity. Advanced capabilities include lyophilization, cryogenic reactions, high-pressure reactions, and commercial-scale chromatography.

The facility has been inspected and approved by global regulatory agencies including the USFDA, PMDA (Japan), and CDSCO (India). As of March 2025, Sai Life Sciences’ manufacturing units had undergone over 75 customer audits in the past three years, reflecting its commitment to quality, safety, and compliance.





