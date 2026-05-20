Tariffs & sustainability: Why Indian pharma can no longer treat them as separate conversations

For a long time, Indian pharmaceutical companies could treat trade policy as a background variable. The real focus in the last decade or so was ‘efficiency’ by scaling up manufacturing, meeting regulatory and quality standards, optimising costs, shipping reliably.

What we are witnessing in late 2025 and early 2026 is a gradual convergence of tariffs with localization incentives, carbon-accountability measures, and climate-driven pricing politics. These forces are no longer acting in isolation—they are reinforcing one another, creating a structural shift in how global supply chains, investments, and competitive advantages are being shaped.

For an export-driven sector like pharmaceuticals, that convergence changes the rules of engagement.

From cost arbitrage to resilience

India remains one of the largest suppliers of generic medicines globally. Yet parts of its upstream ecosystem, particularly certain active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), the core compounds that give medicines their therapeutic effect, and key starting materials remain import-linked. That dependency has always been managed through cost arbitrage. It is harder to manage when supply security becomes a political theme in major markets.

In the United States, the narrative around domestic drug manufacturing has strengthened noticeably. Policymakers are framing local production as a matter of resilience. Multinational drugmakers have indicated interest in expanding onshore facilities. Discussions increasingly connect manufacturing footprint with procurement leverage and pricing scrutiny.

None of this suggests that Indian generics will suddenly lose access to the US market. The structural reliance on affordable imports remains significant. But it does signal that market access may progressively hinge on more than price. Documentation, localization partnerships, and supply continuity are gaining weight in the equation.

Europe is moving along a different but equally meaningful trajectory.

India at the centre of the realignment

Recent trade developments have strengthened India’s position in this transition. The conclusion of the India–European Union Free Trade Agreement in January 2026 has reset market access dynamics for pharmaceuticals after nearly two decades of negotiations. The agreement significantly reduces tariffs on Indian medicines, APIs, and specialty formulations, improving competitiveness in one of the world’s most regulated and high-value healthcare markets.

While lower duties make Indian exports more competitive, access to the European market is increasingly tied to expectations around environmental compliance, traceability, and transparency. The sustainability considerations too now sit alongside tariff schedules and regulatory alignment. The European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) which places carbon-linked charges on selected carbon-intensive imports such as steel, aluminum, cement, fertilizers, electricity and hydrogen does not directly apply to finished pharmaceutical products.

However, pharmaceutical manufacturing depends on energy-intensive inputs and industrial materials that operate within those carbon-regulated sectors. As European carbon reporting matures, embedded emissions across supply chains are drawing closer scrutiny.

Large European companies are also required to account for what are known as Scope 3 emissions, the indirect emissions generated across their value chains, including raw materials, packaging, transport and outsourced processes. That extends climate accountability beyond factory gates. For Indian exporters, it means that environmental transparency will increasingly travel upstream.

Sustainability, therefore, is no longer an abstract ESG aspiration. It is becoming a trade parameter.

Policy signals are aligning with supply chain reality

At home, the Union Budget 2026–27 has further reinforced the shift toward resilience and long-term competitiveness. Continued policy emphasis on manufacturing depth, logistics efficiency, and green industrialization reflects a recognition that supply chain strength is now a strategic asset. Expanded support for biopharma manufacturing through the ₹10,000 crore Biopharma Shakti proposal, a biopharma-focused research and talent network, and 1,000 accredited clinical trial sites aims to accelerate drug development, strengthen regulatory standards, and enhance India’s credibility as a global clinical research hub. Together, these investments address India’s evolving healthcare needs while enabling a shift up the global value chain toward high-end pharmaceutical manufacturing.

The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for bulk drugs and APIs are designed to reduce import dependence and build domestic capacity. While the early years focused on scale creation, the coming phase will test whether that scale can be globally competitive under tighter environmental and trade scrutiny.

This is where tariffs and sustainability intersect in practical terms.

Rising compliance expectations, energy transition costs, freight volatility and potential tariff recalibrations all exert pressure on input economics. The older model concentrate sourcing in the lowest-cost geography and optimize logistics now carries geopolitical and regulatory risk.

Diversification is not inexpensive. But neither is overconcentration in a fragmented world.

Indian pharma’s new resilience test

Indian pharmaceutical companies are responding, though not always loudly. Investments in greener chemistry, renewable energy integration, solvent recovery and digital traceability systems are increasing. These are not purely reputational exercises. They are hedges against future trade frictions and procurement filters.

The larger shift is philosophical. Indian pharma can no longer rely solely on cost leadership as insulation. Affordability remains a defining strength, particularly for global health systems dependent on generic supply. But resilience and environmental credibility are becoming co-determinants of competitiveness.

There are limits to how fast supply chains can be redesigned. Capital is finite. Policy signals in major markets can shift with political cycles. Yet India retains structural advantages: scale, regulatory familiarity across jurisdictions, formulation depth, and a deliberate push toward API integration.

If leveraged strategically, the current wave of tariff recalibration and climate-linked compliance need not weaken India’s pharmaceutical position. It could, in fact, reinforce it — provided companies treat resilience and sustainability as strategic investments rather than regulatory burdens.

Tariffs and sustainability are no longer parallel tracks. They are intersecting pressures reshaping how global healthcare supply chains will function. The question is no longer whether Indian pharma will be affected, but whether the industry chooses to adapt early or react too late.