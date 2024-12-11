Syngene announces winners of the annual science quiz ‘Synquizitive’

Syngene International, an integrated research, development, and manufacturing services organisation, announced the winners of the third edition of its annual science quiz, Synquizitive. This year, the initiative engaged students from 200 government schools across Bengaluru, Dakshin Kannada and Hyderabad, in partnership with Biocon Foundation and Agastya International Foundation.

The initiative aims to inspire curiosity and foster a love for science, Synquizitive provides students from underserved communities with an opportunity to learn, compete, and grow. through interactive learning and mentorship. Employees at Syngene volunteered as facilitators, evaluators, and mentors throughout the competition.

The winners were honoured with medals and cash prizes, while their schools will receive furnished classrooms equipped with EdTech devices, transforming them into interactive digital learning spaces. A rolling trophy was also presented to the overall top-performing school. The finale was attended by Dr Taslimarif Saiyed, Director & CEO, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms; G K Ananthasuresh, Dean – Mechanical Sciences Division, Indian Institute of Science; Sadashiva Prabhu B, IAS, Director – Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of Karnataka; Vaishali Sinha, Associate VP – Biopharmaceutical Development, Syngene International; Mohan Pandey, Head of Global Programme Office, Syngene International and Ramji Raghavan, Founder, Agastya International Foundation.

This year’s winners, Government Model Primary School, Nekarara Colony (Bengaluru), Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayath Higher Primary School- Sandspit Bengre (Mangalore) and Zilla Parishad High School – Moosapet (Hyderabad) outshone their peers in a competition that spanned 200 schools, including 100 in Bengaluru, 50 in Dakshina Kannada, and 50 in Hyderabad. From each participating school, the top three students—one from Class 6 and two from Class 7—were selected for the final stages, where they received week-long mentoring to enhance their preparation.

The quiz programme featured a curriculum-aligned question bank incorporating real-world scenarios, fostering critical thinking and practical application of knowledge. A 20-minute multiple-choice test in the preliminary round helped identify finalists, who showcased their skills in an engaging and competitive environment.