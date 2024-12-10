CDSCO certifies SSI Mantra robotic system for telesurgery

SS Innovations’ SSI Mantra Surgical Robotic System has received Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) regulatory approval for Telesurgery and Teleproctoring.

By enabling Telesurgery and Teleproctoring, the system aims to increase access to surgical expertise, addressing critical gaps in healthcare, particularly in remote areas, where access to specialised medical care has often been a challenge.

Dr Sudhir Srivastava, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, SS Innovations, said, “With the technology and bandwidth available now, we can truly decentralise and democratise surgical expertise, reaching patients and surgeons in the most remote parts of India and the world. This innovation is a game-changer, especially for our country, where much of the population lives in smaller towns and rural areas.”