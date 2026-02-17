Sygnature Discovery announces brand relaunch and new website

Sygnature Discovery, a drug discovery contract research organisation (CRO), has announced a brand relaunch, including the launch of a new website. The move is aimed at reinforcing its position as a drug discovery partner.

For more than 20 years, Sygnature Discovery has delivered candidates across the drug discovery pathway. Continued investment and acquisitions have enabled the company to support customers from target identification to candidate nomination.

The company states that it is the only CRO offering full Design, Make, Test, Analyse (DMTA) capabilities under one roof in both North America and Europe. It is targeting increased awareness and market share at a global level.

In recent years, Sygnature Discovery has integrated complementary businesses, expanding its scientific scope, scale and geographic presence. Its capabilities include bioscience, protein science and structural biology, synthetic and medicinal chemistry, computer-aided drug design, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK), in vivo pharmacology, and form and formulation. These services are delivered through co-located, multidisciplinary teams.

Dr Simon Hirst, CEO of Sygnature Discovery, said, “We’ve grown significantly in scale and capability over the past two decades. Biotech and pharma companies are facing volatile investment conditions, tighter timelines and rising costs. Our truly integrated approach is built around helping customers navigate that reality — whether they’re outsourcing a whole programme or need expert input in a single discipline.

“By bringing together multidisciplinary expertise in co-located teams, supported by AI and automation, we help customers move faster and improve the quality of their decisions. Across Europe and North America, we act as an extension of our customers’ teams, delivering a service they can trust.”