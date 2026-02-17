ENTOD Pharmaceuticals launches COLLADERM at DERMACON 2026

ENTOD Pharmaceuticals has announced the launch of COLLADERMat the 54th National Conference of the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists & Leprologists (DERMACON 2026). The product introduces a transdermal collagen gel serum designed for structural skin regeneration. It is available in the market from February onwards.

Developed in the UK using AI-driven bio-engineering and exclusively licensed to ENTOD Pharmaceuticals for the Indian market, the COLLADERMformulation has been optimised at ENTOD’s DSIR-approved R&D centre in India. The product has been refined to address Indian skin biology, climatic conditions and clinical requirements.

Collagen plays a role in skin resilience, hydration, elasticity and firmness. Conventional collagen formats include injectable options, oral collagen and topical collagen. Injectable options are procedure-based and costly. Oral collagen absorption can be inconsistent. Topical collagen may not penetrate beyond the skin surface. COLLADERMhas been engineered using collagen bio-engineering and transdermal delivery science to support skin renewal, hydration and firmness.

Nikkhil K. Masurkar, CEO of ENTOD Pharmaceuticals, said, “COLLADERM reflects ENTOD’s commitment to translating world-class science into dermatologist-led skincare. While collagen is essential for youthful, resilient skin, many existing formats fail to deliver meaningful benefits beyond the surface. With COLLADERM, we have combined AI bio-engineered collagen with advanced transdermal delivery to enable deeper hydration, improved firmness, and visible skin rejuvenation, setting a new benchmark in regenerative skincare.”

The formulation includes ENTOD’s Quattro Collagen System, which integrates Type III and Type XVII Recombinant Vegan Collagens (RVC) in high and low molecular weights. The system is supported by TRANSCELLAR, a transdermal liposomal delivery platform designed to enhance penetration and cellular uptake. The formulation also includes hyaluronic acid, glycerin and vitamin C to support hydration, permeability and collagen co-activation.

Dr Jijith KR, Director and Chief Dermatologist, COSMALIFE Skin Clinic, Bangalore, said, “Collagen is fundamental to maintaining skin structure, elasticity, hydration, and a youthful appearance, yet many topical products fail to deliver meaningful outcomes due to poor penetration. Advanced collagen systems combined with enhanced delivery technologies can significantly improve clinical performance. COLLADERM represents a promising evolution in regenerative skincare, supporting improved hydration, smoother texture, and visibly refreshed skin. For patients seeking dermatologist-guided, science-driven skincare, this offers a sophisticated and modern collagen solution.”

COLLADERM is manufactured in India under the ‘Make in India’ initiative at an accredited facility through an India–UK technology transfer collaboration. The product will be available through specialist dermatologist clinics and positioned as a prescription-led gel serum.

ENTOD Pharmaceuticals, with over 48 years of operations, continues to expand its portfolio across specialty healthcare, integrating medical research with formulation engineering.