Suven to present results from Phase-2a study of Ropanicant at Neuroscience 2024

Suven Life Sciences announces five presentations covering clinical and pre-clinical assets from their portfolio of new chemical entities at the upcoming Neuroscience 2024 conference, taking place from October 5 to 9, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Neuroscience 2024, the annual meeting of the Society for Neuroscience (SfN), will bring together neuroscientists from around the globe, representing leading Pharma, Biotech and Clinical Research institutes.

Presentation titles:

Ropanicant (SUVN-911), an α4β2 nAChR Antagonist: A Phase-2 Study Evaluating the Safety and Efficacy in Participants with Moderate to Severe Major Depressive Disorder. Samelisant (SUVN-G3031): Safety and Efficacy Outcome from the Phase-2 Proof-ofConcept, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study in Patients with Narcolepsy. Rationale and Study Design for the Phase-3 Clinical Development Program of Masupirdine (SUVN-502), a Pure 5-HT6 Receptor Antagonist, for the Treatment of Agitation in Patients with Dementia of Alzheimer’s Type. Dual 5-HT1A and 5-HT2A Receptor Ligand SUVN-2206043 shows Antipsychotic and Antidepressant Like Effects in Animal Models. SUVN-L3307032, a Positive Allosteric Modulator (PAM) at Muscarinic M4 Receptor for the Treatment of Psychotic Symptoms.

The scientific session scheduled at Neuroscience 2024 will provide the comprehensive findings from the Phase-2a proof-of-concept signal detection open label study of Ropanicant. Suven plans to advance Ropanicant into double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase-2b clinical study in MDD patients, anticipated to start in early 2025.