Funding in pharma falls in September 2024, reaches $189 mn

Funding in the pharma and healthcare space fell 45 per cent to $189 million in September 2024 from $346 million in August 2024. However, a growth of 83 per cent was observed from the $103 million raised in September 2023.

61.8 per cent of the funding in September 2024 came from late-stage investments. This was followed by early-stage and seed-stage rounds, which accounted for 34.5 per cent and 3.7 per cent of the total funding each.

Qure.ai, OnSurity, and Redcliffe Labs reported the biggest funding rounds in September 2024. RPSG Capital Ventures, Unicornus Maximus and HealthQuad were the most active investors during the period.