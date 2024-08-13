Sustainability is more than a commitment, it’s a path to operational efficiency and long-term value creation

How can the pharma sector make sustainability more sustainable?

Sustainability in the pharmaceutical sector is becoming increasingly critical. With growing awareness of the environmental impact of pharmaceutical manufacturing—such as pollution from toxic discharges—companies must adopt more sustainable practices. The industry is heavily regulated, which often makes the implementation of sustainable initiatives challenging and expensive.

Pharmaceutical companies face the challenge of balancing their sustainability goals with the economic pressures of operating in a highly regulated environment. One of the primary challenges the industry faces is the inherent resource intensity of pharmaceutical manufacturing. The production of drugs requires significant amounts of water, energy, and raw materials, which contribute to a substantial carbon footprint. Furthermore, the management of pharmaceutical waste, especially active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), poses significant environmental risks if not handled responsibly. The complexity of global supply chains adds another layer of difficulty in ensuring that sustainability is maintained at every stage of production.

To truly embed sustainability into the fabric of the pharmaceutical sector, we must go beyond surface-level changes and make fundamental shifts in how we operate. To make sustainability more sustainable, companies need to look at the broader picture—embracing principles such as Life Cycle Assessment (LCA), which evaluates the environmental impact of pharmaceutical products from start to end. This holistic approach helps in identifying areas where resource consumption can be minimised and waste can be effectively managed.

Pharma manufacturers are increasingly adopting green chemistry principles . This involves increasing efficiency in chemical processes, reducing generation of waste, recovering, re-using and recycling solvents, water, and catalysts that minimise energy and resource consumption.

By ensuring that raw materials are sourced from suppliers who meet strict environmental and social criteria, we can extend our sustainability efforts beyond our immediate operations. Additionally, adopting a circular economy model —where waste is minimised and by-products are reused—can greatly reduce our environmental footprint.

Digital Transformation : This is one of my favorite and I personally believe that leveraging digital tools to optimise our processes has been a game-changer. By implementing data-driven decision-making, we can monitor and reduce energy consumption, improve efficiency, and minimise our carbon footprint.

Capacity building and awareness programs are also crucial. Educating stakeholders—including suppliers, consumers, and healthcare professionals—on the importance of sustainability will create a culture of responsibility and help drive industry-wide change. Companies should invest in training and resources to ensure that everyone involved in the pharmaceutical lifecycle understands and contributes to sustainability goals.

What are the early steps that can result in quick gains to encourage more investments in sustainable manufacturing practices?

Before making any major changes, the first step should be to optimise what the company has. Operations can become sustainable if companies can enhance the lifespan and performance of machinery, reduce downtime and minimise resource use. This evaluation helps identify areas where simple optimisations can lead to significant improvements. For instance, companies can start by improving energy efficiency and result in immediate reductions in energy consumption and costs. Implementing water conservation techniques, such as low-flow fixtures or rainwater harvesting, can reduce water consumption quickly. Companies can also explore the reuse of treated wastewater for non-critical operations like cleaning or cooling systems. These steps not only reduce environmental impact but also improve operational efficiency, making them attractive to investors who are increasingly looking for companies that prioritise sustainability.

Another popular avenue for quick gains in sustainability is Green Financing. Simply putting, this is a type of loan designed to promote environmentally-friendly activities, encouraging companies to invest in projects that reduce their environmental impact. These loans come with reduced interest rates, providing financial incentives for companies to meet their sustainability goals. As the world increasingly focuses on decarbonisation and addressing climate change, the demand for a low-carbon economy is growing and this transition requires significant capital investment to support activities that cut GHG emissions and assist firms in adapting to the effects of climate change.

For example, last year Biocon has raised a $1.2 billion green loan to fund its purchase of Viatris’ biosimilars business. It is one of the largest green loans raised by a pharma company in the APAC region. Biocon agreed to meet certain sustainability targets that helped reduce the cost of the loan.

What are the policy incentives that the government can give, especially to MSME pharma companies, who are already upgrading their facilities to the revised Schedule M?

The revised Schedule M, introduced by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, aims to strengthen Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) in India’s pharmaceutical sector. This revision comes in response to quality concerns highlighted by recent international incidents involving contaminated Indian drugs. As I am also Hon. General Secretary at IDMA (Indian Drug Manufacturers Association), I am proud to say that IDMA has played a crucial role in this transition, organising workshops across the country in collaboration with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). These initiatives have been pivotal in educating industry stakeholders about the new standards

While necessary for ensuring dr