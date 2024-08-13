Syngene secures silver rating in EcoVadis sustainability index, ranking in top 15% of assessed companies

Syngene International, a contract research, development, and manufacturing organisation (CRDMO), has achieved a silver rating in the EcoVadis sustainability index. This rating reflects the company’s commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices and places Syngene among the top 15 per cent of companies assessed worldwide in the past year.

EcoVadis, a recognised provider of business sustainability ratings, evaluates companies against 21 sustainability criteria across four core themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. The rating was awarded to Syngene following a rigorous evaluation process. Each year, over 100,000 companies are assessed by EcoVadis.

Jonathan Hunt, Managing Director and CEO of Syngene International, commented on the achievement, noting that the silver rating reflects the companyâ€™s commitment to running its business responsibly and sustainably. He highlighted the progress Syngene has made in reducing its environmental footprint and emphasised the company’s dedication to good corporate governance.

The silver rating was awarded in recognition of Syngene’s efforts across all four ESG dimensions. The company uses 82 per cent renewable energy across all its campuses, recycles 96 per cent of its waste, and recycles or reuses 45 per cent of its water. Additionally, 70 per cent of Syngene’s total procurement is sourced from domestic suppliers in India.

Syngene publishes an annual Environmental, Social, and Governance report, outlining its decarbonization pathway. The company engages with suppliers and other stakeholders to align and minimise environmental impact while maintaining a focus on health and safety, human rights, and business ethics. Through its CSR activities, Syngene supports under-served communities by focusing on science education, community healthcare, environmental sustainability, and women and child welfare.

Syngene is also a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, underscoring its commitment to operating responsibly for the benefit of future generations.