Supriya Lifescience ramps up capacity and global readiness for next phase of growth

Supriya Lifescience has built a strong global presence in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. What has guided this journey?

Our growth has been guided by a clear focus on niche Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, strong backward integration and a commitment to regulatory excellence. Over the years, we have expanded into more than 128 countries, and exports today contribute between 81 per cent and 84 per cent of our revenue. Our facilities hold approvals from major regulatory agencies such as the United States Food and Drug Administration, the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines, the World Health Organisation, the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency, the Korea Food and Drug Administration and ANVISA. This regulatory strength, combined with consistent quality and reliable supply, has helped us build a trusted global presence.

What have been the most decisive milestones shaping Supriya’s current position?

Several milestones have defined our journey. Backward integration across our product portfolio strengthened our control over quality, cost and supply reliability. The successful completion of a United States Food and Drug Administration audit conducted with only 48 hours of notice reaffirmed our regulatory preparedness. The commissioning of Module E at our Lote Parshuram facility improved operational efficiency and stability. We also acquired three land parcels near our existing facilities to support future expansion. In addition, strengthening core functions such as production, quality assurance, quality control, regulatory affairs and engineering has helped build a robust and resilient organisation.

What are the major revenue growth drivers?

The second quarter of the financial year 2026 has already shown positive momentum with a 20 per cent and year-onyear increase in revenue. Growth will continue to be supported by consistent demand in our key export markets across Europe, Asia and Latin America. Capacity utilisation has improved significantly, rising to 78 per cent in the first half of financial year 2026 from 70 per cent during financial year 2025, aided by the ramp-up of Module E. The commercial launch of our Ambernath formulations facility in the second half of the financial year 2026 will further strengthen our capabilities. Our continued focus on regulated markets, backward integration and product expansion will support sustained growth and profitability.

Which therapeutic categories or product lines will be the next growth drivers?

Our growth continues to be driven by segments that show steady global demand. The anaesthetic segment has been the strongest performer, contributing 54 per cent of revenue in the first half of financial year 2026 compared to 46 per cent in the previous year. The anti-histamine segment increased from 10 per cent to 12 per cent, and the vitamin segment also improved from 11 per cent to 12 per cent. These therapeutic areas remain central to our expansion and will continue driving performance in the coming quarters.

How do you balance the export-led model with the India portfolio?

Exports continue to be the core of our business, contributing more than 81 per cent of our revenue in the second quarter of financial year 2026. Our products are well aligned with the needs of regulated and semi-regulated international markets, which naturally drives our focus toward global business. While we remain committed to serving the Indian market, our growth and strategy remain centred on export demand due to the scale, consistency and long-term relationships we have built internationally.

With 81 per cent export revenue, what challenges do you face, and which markets contribute the most?

The primary challenges relate to navigating varied regulatory requirements internationally and ensuring consistent, compliant supply. Europe remains our largest contributor, with around 37 per cent to 40 per cent of revenue in the second quarter of financial year 2026. Asia contributed 34 per cent, and Latin America contributed 21 per cent, increasing from 17 per cent in the previous quarter. Both Asia and Latin America have been improving sequentially and year-on-year and continue to present strong growth opportunities.

As Supriya expands into more regulated markets, what regulatory or partnership developments do you foresee?

We maintain strong regulatory discipline, and the recent clearance of a short-notice United States Food and Drug Administration audit reflects this readiness. As Module E stabilises and the Ambernath facility becomes operational in the second half of financial year 2026, we expect increased engagement with global partners who prioritise regulatory compliance, quality and reliable supply.

How are you enhancing the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient pipeline and do you see opportunities in Contract Development and Manufacturing?

Our focus remains on strengthening our existing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient portfolio across anaesthetic, anti-allergic, vitamin, anti-histamine and anti-asthmatic segments. The Ambernath facility will expand our formulation capabilities and open potential avenues for future collaboration. We continue to prioritise consistency, compliance and quality-driven manufacturing as we grow.

What technological or compliance-related improvements are being adopted in manufacturing?

Module E has contributed significantly to operational efficiency and improved capacity utilisation. Across our locations, we continue to strengthen quality systems, inhouse quality control and robust engineering practices. Investments in structured operations, safety enhancements and ongoing process improvements ensure that our facilities remain aligned with global compliance expectations.

What leadership attributes are essential as Supriya scales further?

Strong and experienced leadership across production, quality assurance, quality control, regulatory affairs, finance and engineering is essential to our progress. Our functional heads bring deep industry experience and a hands-on approach that strengthens execution, compliance and operational discipline as we expand our capacity and market reach.

Where do you see Supriya Lifescience in the next five years?

We expect steady and sustainable growth supported by strong demand in key markets, improving capacity utilisation and the addition of new capabilities. With Module E fully operational, utilisation rising to 78 per cent and the Ambernath formulation facility scheduled to become commercially active in the second half of financial year 2026, we are well positioned for further expansion. Our focus will continue to be on regulated markets, capacity scaling and strengthening our product mix.

What message would you offer to young professionals entering the pharma sector?

The pharma industry values commitment to quality, operational discipline and continuous learning. Young professionals who embrace these principles will find meaningful, long-term and globally relevant opportunities in the sector.

