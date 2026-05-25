Lupin receives China approval for Oseltamivir Phosphate oral suspension
Oseltamivir Phosphate for oral suspension, 6 mg/mL will be launched and commercialised to expand access, particularly for paediatric use
Global pharma major Lupin announced that China’s National Medical Products Administration has approved its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Oseltamivir Phosphate, in partnership with Yabao Pharmaceuticals, a leader in China’s paediatric medicine market. This marks Lupin’s first product entry into China — a significant milestone in its global expansion.
Oseltamivir Phosphate for oral suspension, 6 mg/mL will be launched and commercialised to expand access, particularly for paediatric use. This expands Lupin’s global footprint and its commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable medicines to patients and children in need.
Oseltamivir Phosphate for oral suspension, 6 mg (base)/mL is indicated:
- For treatment of influenza A and B in patients 2 weeks of age and older
- For prevention of influenza A and B in individuals 1 year of age and older
Fabrice Egros, President – Corporate Development, Lupin, said, “We are delighted that we have received approval for Oseltamivir Oral Suspension in China. This is a strategic step in our entry into one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical markets. It reflects our shared commitment to expanding access to high-quality, affordable therapies, particularly in paediatric care. We look forward to building a stronger presence in this market through our partnership.”
Wei Ren, President, Yabao, said, “We are pleased to announce the official approval of Oseltamivir Oral Suspension in China, marking a key milestone in our partnership with Lupin. It reinforces Yabao’s dedication to quality paediatric medicines and showcases our strong collaboration. We will further expand our R&D portfolio for paediatric and adult chronic disease drugs to jointly advance our businesses.”