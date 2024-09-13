Sunsure Energy and Lupin sign 21 MW solar power purchase agreement

Sunsure Energy and Lupin have announced the signing of a 21 MW (31.5 MWp) solar Open Access Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). Under this agreement, Sunsure will provide solar power to Lupin’s Tarapur facility in India, sourced from its 100 MW (150 MWp) solar plant in Solapur. This partnership represents Lupin’s continued focus on increasing the use of renewable energy across its manufacturing plants.

Shashank Sharma, Founder & CEO of Sunsure Energy, stated, “Our partnership with Lupin marks a significant step in our journey to enable the pharmaceutical sector’s transition to renewable energy. This partnership demonstrates that Sunsure is the preferred renewable energy solutions provider for the pharmaceutical industry. We look forward to supporting Lupin in their future decarbonisation efforts as well.”

Ramesh Swaminathan, ED, Global CFO and Head API Plus SBU, Lupin, commented, “At Lupin, we focus on enhancing lives through innovative research and fostering sustainable manufacturing practices. Our partnership with Sunsure Energy is part of our comprehensive decarbonisation strategy and furthering our commitment to sustainability and reducing our environmental impact. Reducing our carbon emissions requires concrete actions, and we at Lupin have been working hard by investing in renewable energy and other energy-saving interventions. This Open Access PPA marks another significant step in our ESG journey and reaffirms our ongoing commitment to sustainability.”

Sunsure is developing solar and wind energy parks with a total capacity of 500 MW in Maharashtra. Along with Lupin, Sunsure has signed PPAs to supply power to businesses like KSB Pumps, Dabur, Sandoz, Emcure, and Inox Air Products. Sunsure has provided renewable energy solutions to over 70 Indian industrial companies across 16 states.



