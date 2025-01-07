Sun Pharma opens training & production centre in Jammu

As a part of its CSR vision, Sun Pharma inaugurated a Sewing Training-cum-Production Centre in Samba, Jammu in collaboration with the NGO, Usha International. This initiative aims to aid 25 women from low-income groups in the area, by enhancing their skills and promoting micro-enterprises.

As part of the programme, participants will receive 25 days of intensive training in sewing and stitching. They will also be guided on establishing village-level sewing enterprises, encouraging self-reliance and driving social change within their communities. The participants will be provided continuous skill enhancement and ongoing support through regular follow-ups and market linkages.

This initiative seeks to uplift the socio-economic status and quality of life of participating women, improve access to education and healthcare for their families, and create employment opportunities at the village level.

The inauguration event was graced by Chander Prakash Ganga, MLA Vijaypur Constutuency; Dr Arun Manhas (JKAS), Director Industries and Commerce, Jammu, and Parul Khajuria, Block Development Officer, Block Baribrahmna, who appreciated the efforts for women through skill development.

Sun Pharma is also running this programme for 25 women in Panoli, Gujarat.