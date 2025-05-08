Sun Pharma launches corporate brand campaign in India
The brand activations will extend to doctors, pharmacists and distributors across India
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has launched its corporate brand campaign that highlights its profound impact on the lives of people. Centered around the theme of ‘touching 1,000 lives every minute*’, the campaign highlights Sun Pharma’s contribution to the lives of patients, caregivers, doctors, pharmacists and communities.
The integrated, multi-platform campaign spans television, digital, social media, IPL on OTT, and outdoor media for a 3600 coverage. To ensure regional relevance and maximum reach, it is being launched in nine languages
— Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati and English. The brand activations will extend to doctors, pharmacists and distributors across India, acknowledging Sun’s partnership with these key stakeholders to make a positive impact on communities.