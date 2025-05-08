FABA, IIL, and ABF launch finishing school programme in Hyderabad

The Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA), Indian Immunologicals (IIL), and Agri Biotech Foundation (ABF) jointly inaugurated a finishing school programme at the Agri Biotech Foundation campus, Rajendra Nagar, Hyderabad. This programme gap between academic learning and industry readiness in biotechnology,

The programme, which will run until June 4, 2025, provides intensive, hands-on training in wet lab facilities, offering real-world experience in microbiology, molecular biology, and cell culture. Designed to make participants instantly employable, the initiative directly addresses the 3–6 month training lag often required by companies.

Prof. Reddanna, Executive President, FABA and Vice President, ABF, opened the event by underscoring the pressing need for industry-aligned biotech education. “FABA has long focused on reducing the academic-industry divide. With this Finishing School, we move from dialogues to direct action—training hundreds of students through structured, year-round programs supported by infrastructure from ABF and funding from IIL,” he stated.

Dr. Pakki Reddy, Director of ABF, shared the foundation’s role since its inception 32 years ago, with support from the Netherlands government. He highlighted ABF’s extensive work across crop and animal biotechnology, despite challenges like the COVID-era funding drop. “Science must transcend borders and be rooted in humanism,” he said, crediting the collaboration with FABA and IIL for enabling this transformative skill-building initiative.

Dr Anand Kumar, Managing Director, IIL, delivered an address blending personal narrative and professional insight. “A meaningful career evolves from self-development to societal service. This program is a testament to that vision,” he said, urging participants to build diverse skills beyond technical domains and embrace tools like Gen AI for holistic growth.

Dr Jagadeesh, COO and Dr. Ratnakar, secretary general FABA, encouraged participants to take full advantage of the unique training experience, highlighting the value of grooming, communication, and open collaboration in becoming industry-ready professionals.

Chakravarthi AVPS, chairman FOPE Telangana & AP, praised the initiative, stating, “This program reflects the spirit of true collaboration—academia, industry, and civil society working in unison to empower young minds with the skills, confidence, and exposure needed to thrive in the global biotech landscape.”

Participants are mentored by industry leaders, trained on advanced lab equipment, and groomed for professional experiences within a month-long immersive experience.