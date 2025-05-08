Supply chain leadership: Stepping into the spotlight

‘The line between disorder and order lies in logistics,’ says Sun Tzu, the Chinese warrior, philosopher and author in his renowned war treatise. He points out that even the strongest army or best plan will fail without proper management, transportation, and resource coordination.

Modern businesses face the same reality—even the strongest business strategy will fail without a robust supply chain.

Traditionally, a cost and operations management function, the supply chain has evolved into a critical and strategic imperative that directly impacts customer satisfaction, revenue generation, and market differentiation. Today’s business landscapes are conquered through supply chain excellence.

Industry experts reiterate these views.

“The role of supply chain has evolved from tactical indenting and purchasing to a team that drives growth by directly impacting profitability and customer metrics. The supply chain builds a bridge between demand and revenue, inculcating both agility and efficiency in the organisation to improve on customer metrics and serving them at an optimal cost. This influences success and growth of business and drives shareholder value creating long term gains for all stakeholders,” notes Nihar Medh, Sr VP and Global Head of Supply Chain, Piramal Pharma.

And, in this scenario, supply chain leaders have to be strategic thinkers, risk managers, and innovation drivers. Their expertise directly impacts revenue, risk mitigation, innovation, and brand reputation— making them indispensable to corporate strategy and governance, points out Pramod Pandit, Sr VP & Head Commercial, Ajanta Pharma. As Deepak Khurana, VP – Procurement & Supply Chain Management, Suven Pharma, elaborates, “The role of supply chain leaders has transformed from a back-office, cost-focused function into a critical strategic position that drives business resilience, customer satisfaction, and competitive advantage.”

Bharat Bhushan Rathi, Head Distribution and Logistics, Mankind Pharma points out that the role of supply chain professionals has undergone a significant transformation over time. He points out that the COVID pandemic underscored their critical importance, repositioning them as central to business continuity and the backbone of operations.

Yet, several factors still keep supply chain leaders from gaining their rightful place in the boardroom: For instance, an outdated mindset that sees supply chain work as just day-to-day operations. And, supply chain leaders have contributed to this perception with their tendency to communicate in operational terms rather than in strategic and financial terms.

The road to recognition

So, how can supply chain leaders get their due in boardrooms? How do they reposition themselves as strategic business leaders rather than functional experts? Well, this journey requires a mindset shift that extends far beyond traditional supply chain expertise. Let’s understand this shift better from the experts themselves.

Elevate the conversation

Khurana explains, “Supply chain leaders can play a pivotal role in shaping discussions on revenue growth, risk management, and corporate strategy by aligning their operations with business objectives.”

Medh also emphasises that supply chain leaders need “a strong executive presence and the ability to explain to the board about complex supply/ demand scenarios and seek consensus for right decision making.”

So, this means that supply chain leaders need to articulate their strategic value. They need to present clear, data-driven and distinctive perspectives to boardroom discussions on core business priorities, offering insights that complement those of other C-suite executives.

Connect supply chain to revenue growth

Pandit explains, “Supply chain decisions directly impact profitability, working capital, and return on investment. Boards need leaders who can optimise these financial outcomes.”

So, supply chain leaders with C-suite ambitions need to clearly demonstrate how their intiatives have a direct impact on top-line performance through faster time-to-market, improved product availability, and enhanced customer experience.

Rathi also advises, “Now supply chain leaders should understand their competition, changing market needs and curate design which will outperform in the market.” He adds that while cost management and efficiency are pivotal to a supply chain professional, it is equally important for them to understand the business needs.

Align with corporate strategy

Supply chain leaders should foster a mindset that blends strong business acuity with supply chain goals to contribute towards corporate strategy. This requires them to develop a deeper understanding of financial metrics, market dynamics, and consumer behaviour.

“Supply chain leaders need to have a sharp business and financial acumen with a strategic mindset. They also need to have an eye to read evolving global geopolitical scenarios and their impact on business and carve out strategies for risk mitigation,” advises Medh.

Rathi emphasises that “A supply chain leader must understand market dynamics, change in customer consumption behavior and the current needs of business.” This market intelligence, combined with their expertise, will enable supply chain leaders to contribute meaningfully to strategic discussions and decision-making.

Lead strategic initiatives

Khurana states that supply chain leaders need “expertise in risk management, digital transformation, and sustainability” as they are “expected to navigate global risks, drive technological advancements, and meet ESG compliance requirements.” These competencies position supply chain leaders as strategic assets in boardroom discussions about business resilience, innovation, and sustainable growth. For instance, supply chain operations have a tremendous impact on an organisation’s environmental footprint and social impact. Supply chain leaders to demonstrate strategic leadership in this critical area.

Khurana emphasises that supply chain leaders can drive “sustainability initiatives by reducing carbon footprints, ensuring ethical sourcing, and meeting ESG compliance requirements, thereby strengthening brand reputation.”

Similarly, supply chain leaders have unique opportunities to lead digital transformation initiatives too. As Khurana notes, “By leveraging advanced technologies like AI, IoT, and blockchain, they can enhance visibility, optimise decision-making, and unlock new revenue opportunities.”

Medh agrees, “A digital mindset and the ability to drive cross business collaborations are highly needed”, in supply chain leaders looking to become a C-suite leader.

Thus, collaborating with cross-functional leaders on strategic projects and driving business transformation and innovation will help supply chain leaders to ascend in the corporate hierarchy. Leading strategic initiatives increases visibility with senior leadership while demonstrating strategic capabilities.

Master risk management

Leaders who can navigate uncertainty and build resilience within the organisation are highly sought after in this volatile business climate. And, supply chain leaders are uniquely positioned to identify, assess, and mitigate risks. They must hone and leverage this ability effectively to take their rightful place in pharma boardrooms.

By positioning themselves as experts in business resilience and risk management, supply chain leaders can become attractive candidates for C-suite positions.

Giving more insights about this aspect, Khurana explains that supply chain leaders can offer valuable insights into “identifying vulnerabilities, such as disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions or natural disasters.

He further explains, “Through tools like scenario planning, real-time monitoring, and contingency strategies, they can proactively address risks to ensure business continuity,” This expertise is particularly valuable in today’s volatile business environment.

Pandit also recommends supply chain leaders to gain the ability to implement new systems, and processes, and to lead teams through periods of change.

An opportunity in waiting

Thus, by developing some key competencies outlined in this article supply chain leaders can position themselves as valuable candidates for C-suite roles. This journey requires intentional development, but the opportunity has never been greater.

And, as organisations recognise the importance of the supply chain in driving competitive advantage, the voice of supply chain leadership in the boardroom will only grow stronger and more indispensable.

However, business leaders too must recognise and harness the expertise of their supply chain leaders to navigate the volatile landscape effectively.

